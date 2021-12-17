Find A Unique Holiday Gift At Fleur De Flea’s Holiday Vintage Market In Louisville This Weekend

Fleur De Flea is once again putting on its annual Holiday Vintage Pop Up market this weekend.

The market will be open at 1250 River Road, near the Big Four Bridge and across from the former Tumbleweed, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18, and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 19.

The pet-friendly event will feature 100 vendors selling vintage clothing, sustainable gifts, books, vinyl, and more. There will also be a holiday bar and food trucks on-site.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fleur de Flea Vintage Market (@fleurdeflea)

Admission to the market costs $5 per person, and a portion of the proceeds will go to The Healing Place and a fund to help tornado victims.\

