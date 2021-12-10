Even Cincinnati Is Getting An Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit Now

A similar van Gogh exhibit is on display at the Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields through May 2022

Step inside Vincent van Gogh’s mind in this popular traveling art exhibit that is making its way to Cincinnati in June.

See the famed Dutch Post-Impressionist painter’s art in 360-degree projections, massive screens and virtual reality at “Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience.”

The exhibition’s location has not been announced and, according to the event’s website, it is currently secret.

This digital exhibition features 20,000 square feet of a “light and sound spectacular” that displays eight of van Gogh’s most popular creations such as “Vincent’s Bedroom” and “Starry Night.”

There will also be an experience utilizing virtual reality headsets that will send you into another world in a 10-minute guided journey through “a day in the life of an artist,” where you will join van Gogh on his quest to find the inspiration behind some of his most famed works.

Tickets, which start at $34.90 for adults and $19.90 for children, go on sale this Friday, Dec. 10 and can be purchased on the event’s website or you can join the waitlist here.

Visitors should expect to spend about 60 to 75 minutes in the exhibit.

This immersive experience is similar to others that are making the rounds across the country, including one currently on view at the Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields (through May 2022). None have yet been announced for Louisville.

The exhibitions create all-encompassing, multi-sensory indoor environments by pairing the latest in digital technology with images recreated from van Gogh’s paintings.

ARTnews traces the sudden U.S. demand for these shows to the inclusion of a van Gogh-themed Parisian extravaganza at Atelier des Lumières in a 2020 episode of Netflix’s “Emily in Paris.” In Europe especially, light art and digital art have been sources of innovation and spectacle, similar to the way Montreal-based Cirque du Soleil has developed new circuses.

The one coming to Cincinnati is from partners Exhibition Hub and Fever.

