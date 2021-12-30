Continue Your Holiday Movie Binge With An Art Film Showing At The Speed

"Miracle in Milan" is a whimsical story of greedy developers and a resilient community.

The Speed Cinema continues its mission of showing art films, new and old, with a two-day screening of “Miracle In Milan,” a 1951 imaginative fable about an impoverished community in post-war Italy.

The film — which won the Grand Prize at Cannes Film Festival in 1951 — will be shown at the Speed at 2 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 31 and at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 1. Tickets are $12 for the general public and $8 for Speed members.

A whimsical story of greedy developers and a resilient community, “Miracle In Milan” is in Italian with English subtitles.

Check out the trailer below:

Keep Louisville interesting and support LEO Weekly by subscribing to our newsletter here. In return, you’ll receive news with an edge and the latest on where to eat, drink and hang out in Derby City.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.