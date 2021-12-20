“Christmas Monsters” Take Over Planet Of The Tapes For A Dec. 23 Comedy Show

Possum Claus is the host of a “Christmas Monsters” show at Planet of the Tapes on Barrett Avenue on Thursday, Dec. 23.

Promising “Xmas villains both obscure and famous played by some of the best character comedians around,” the show gets going at 8 p.m. Planet of the Tapes co-founder Chris Vititoe will play Possum Claus in “Oops! All Christmas Monsters” show, which will also star June Dempsey, Kent Carney, Tyler Jackson, Lena Beamish, Josh Gibson and Charity Bass-Murphy.

The comedy club slash old school movie rental store is requiring proof of vaccination for admittance to the show. And if you hate standing in line for a drink or really feel like just not talking to anybody, Planet of the Tapes has your back with their drink-ordering system: “Just fill out a ticket with your drink order and a server will promptly and quietly bring your drinks to the table,” the venue says.

Tickets are $10.

