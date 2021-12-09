Chicken Salad Chick Opens Its First Louisville Location

Chicken Salad Chick serves chicken salad, of course, plus other types of salads, soups, sides, and desserts.

Chicken Salad Chick opened its first Louisville restaurant yesterday.

The “southern inspired, fast casual” chain opened at 12009 Shelbyville Road in Middletown, replacing what used to be a Raising Cane’s. The restaurant will be the sixth Chicken Salad Chick franchise in Kentucky, although the Alabama-based chain has over 200 locations across the South and Midwest.

This Chicken Salad Chick location, which has a dining room and a drive-through, serves chicken salad, of course, plus other types of salads, soups, sides, and desserts.

The restaurant is hosting a number of promotional events from now through Saturday: today, the first 50 customers to buy a “Chick Trio” (a scoop or sandwich of chicken or egg salad, plus two other scoops, sides, or cups of soup) will receive a branded tumbler. Tomorrow, the first 100 customers to buy a Chick meal will receive a free branded koozie and buttercream cookie. On Saturday, the first 50 guests to buy two Large Quick Chicks will get a free pimento cheese ball.

In a press release, owner Laney Bittingham said, “Following my eight years of managing Chicken Salad Chick locations throughout Georgia and Florida, and serving as a district manager for the brand, I am thrilled to step into a new ownership role as part of the Chick team bringing this made-from-scratch, southern favorite to Middletown. We are so excited to continue growing our footprint in Kentucky and provide Chicken Salad Chick’s made-from-scratch, southern favorite to the Middletown community.”

