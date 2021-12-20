'Storage For Pears' by Corie Neumayer. Acrylic.
Arts & Culture

Buy Local Art ‘Off The Wall’ At This Louisville Gallery’s Exhibition

By

Pyro Gallery is in the midst of its “Off the Wall” Exhibition which showcases work from 19 artists and members of the Pyro co-operative. These members are: 

Keith Auerbach
Pamela Couch
Nancy Currier
Tad DeSanto
Susan Harrison
Anne Huntington
Steve Kuhlman
Bette Levy
Bob Lockhart
Kathleen Loomis
Elmer Lopez
Debra Lott
Aaron Lubrick
John McCarthy
Corie Neumayer
James Norton
C.J. Pressma
Jessica Robinson
Jennifer Shircliff
Tia Wells

The show is called “Off the Wall” because when you purchase the work, you can snatch it off the wall and run home with it. Ok, maybe a bit less dramatic but you get to take the piece you purchase home at the time of purchase. All work included in the show spans a mix of genres including painting, photography, fiber arts, mixed media and sculpture. 

The show started on Dec. 3 but will run through Dec. 24

From a news release: 

“PYRO Gallery is located at 1006 E. Washington St. in the “Butcher Block” development within Butchertown. 

The gallery is open Fridays & Saturdays 12:00 – 6:00 PM and Sundays 1:00-4:00 PM.

Show closes Friday, December 24th at 3:00 PM.

PYRO Gallery can be followed on Facebook, Instagram, and its website is www.pyrogallery.com

Keep Louisville interesting and support LEO Weekly by subscribing to our newsletter here. In return, you’ll receive news with an edge and the latest on where to eat, drink and hang out in Derby City. 

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Published under Arts & Culture | Tags: , ,

About the Author

Buy Local Art ‘Off The Wall’ At This Louisville Gallery’s Exhibition

Erica Rucker is LEO Weekly’s Arts & Entertainment Editor. In addition to her work at LEO, she is a haphazard writer,  photographer, tarot card reader, and fair to middling purveyor of motherhood. Her earliest memories are of telling stories to her family and promising that the next would be shorter than the first. They never were. You can follow Erica on Twitter, but beware of honesty, overt blackness and occasional geeky outrage.

@@feralnegress

All Articles by this Author >