Buy Local Art ‘Off The Wall’ At This Louisville Gallery’s Exhibition

Pyro Gallery is in the midst of its “Off the Wall” Exhibition which showcases work from 19 artists and members of the Pyro co-operative. These members are:

Keith Auerbach

Pamela Couch

Nancy Currier

Tad DeSanto

Susan Harrison

Anne Huntington

Steve Kuhlman

Bette Levy

Bob Lockhart

Kathleen Loomis

Elmer Lopez

Debra Lott

Aaron Lubrick

John McCarthy

Corie Neumayer

James Norton

C.J. Pressma

Jessica Robinson

Jennifer Shircliff

Tia Wells

The show is called “Off the Wall” because when you purchase the work, you can snatch it off the wall and run home with it. Ok, maybe a bit less dramatic but you get to take the piece you purchase home at the time of purchase. All work included in the show spans a mix of genres including painting, photography, fiber arts, mixed media and sculpture.

The show started on Dec. 3 but will run through Dec. 24

From a news release:

“PYRO Gallery is located at 1006 E. Washington St. in the “Butcher Block” development within Butchertown.

The gallery is open Fridays & Saturdays 12:00 – 6:00 PM and Sundays 1:00-4:00 PM.

Show closes Friday, December 24th at 3:00 PM.

PYRO Gallery can be followed on Facebook, Instagram, and its website is www.pyrogallery.com”

