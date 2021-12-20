Buy Local Art ‘Off The Wall’ At This Louisville Gallery’s Exhibition

Pyro Gallery is in the midst of its “Off the Wall” Exhibition which showcases work from 19 artists and members of the Pyro co-operative. These members are:
Keith Auerbach
Pamela Couch
Nancy Currier
Tad DeSanto
Susan Harrison
Anne Huntington
Steve Kuhlman
Bette Levy
Bob Lockhart
Kathleen Loomis
Elmer Lopez
Debra Lott
Aaron Lubrick
John McCarthy
Corie Neumayer
James Norton
C.J. Pressma
Jessica Robinson
Jennifer Shircliff
Tia Wells
The show is called “Off the Wall” because when you purchase the work, you can snatch it off the wall and run home with it. Ok, maybe a bit less dramatic but you get to take the piece you purchase home at the time of purchase. All work included in the show spans a mix of genres including painting, photography, fiber arts, mixed media and sculpture.
The show started on Dec. 3 but will run through Dec. 24
From a news release:
“PYRO Gallery is located at 1006 E. Washington St. in the “Butcher Block” development within Butchertown.
The gallery is open Fridays & Saturdays 12:00 – 6:00 PM and Sundays 1:00-4:00 PM.
Show closes Friday, December 24th at 3:00 PM.
PYRO Gallery can be followed on Facebook, Instagram, and its website is www.pyrogallery.com”
