Bully Brings Her Genre-bending Rock To Zanzabar This Weekend

Bully, aka Alicia Bognanno, comes to Zanzabar this Saturday.

Bully, a genre-bending grunge/punk/garage rock act from Nashville, will perform with Graham Hunt Band at Zanzabar Saturday, Dec. 18, at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $20, and you can buy them at this link.

Bully is the project of Alicia Bognanno, a Minnesota native who released her third album “Sugaregg” last year. Bognanno, who has been open about sobriety and dealing with bipolar II disorder, often writes songs about emotional struggles.

LEO’s editor-in-chief Scott Recker recently wrote that Bully’s live show is “exactly what you’d expect — raw, charged, thoughtful, simultaneously uplifting and crushing… everything rock should be.”

Check out one of her songs here:

Keep Louisville interesting and support LEO Weekly by subscribing to our newsletter here. In return, you’ll receive news with an edge and the latest on where to eat, drink and hang out in Derby City.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.