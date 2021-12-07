An International Food Hall With 6 Vendors Heads For The Beechmont Neighborhood

What The StrEATery's building looks like currently. Owner Dung Tran plans to turn the former crêperie into a food hall.

A Beechmont building, formerly the home of La Chandeleur, is undergoing a big change: This spring, it will become an international food hall known as The StrEATery.

The space at 304 Woodlawn Ave. will be home to six food vendors, including a brunch restaurant and Fresh Out the Box, an Asian fusion restaurant with a location at Logan Street Market and a food truck. A sushi restaurant is also a possibility for the space.

Fresh Out the Box’s owner, Dung Tran, is the owner of The StrEATery.

Tran told LEO that he’s looking for feedback from neighbors on what types of food vendors he should –– and shouldn’t –– bring to the remaining three open spots; a public post he made on Facebook soliciting suggestions has already garnered dozens of comments and shares. Tran said he was open to all potential options but wants to make sure The StrEATery is “very international.”

Beyond that, he was keen on taking over the space because its size will “bring more entrepreneurs and new chef[s], new business owners, to get a chance to start and build their dream.”

Tran projects that The StrEATery will be open by March 1 at the latest.

The building’s former tenant, La Chandeleur, closed in the fall.