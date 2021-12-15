Advertising Account Executive

LEO IS HIRING ADVERTISING ACCOUNT EXECUTIVES

What did you do last weekend? Check out the newest restaurant that just opened? Go to your favorite bar with friends? Catch a concert at Headliners or The Palace? Go see the latest art installation at The Speed? Well whatever it is that you did, and like to do, you can get paid for that!

LEO Weekly is seeking hard-working, ambitious Advertising Account Executives who love to be out in Louisville experiencing all the city has to offer. Advertising Sales Executives work with local businesses and events of all types, creating needs-based digital, print and sponsorship marketing solutions. Develop your career while selling, servicing and growing accounts. Continually prospect for new clients and provide a superior customer experience while driving revenue and growing your salary. You get to choose your client list! If you’re into going out and trying new restaurants, focus on that. Like to shop all the local stores, focus on those. You decide.

CORE RESPONSIBILITIES:

~ Drive advertising sales revenue to hit digital, print and sponsorship budgets

~ Set a high volume of new business meetings daily with prospective, current and past clients

~ Activate new advertising accounts and continually identify sales opportunities

~ Manage a robust sales pipeline through prospecting, pre-call planning, needs analysis, presentations and closings

~ Create customized marketing proposals and media campaigns

~Understand that every business in the Louisville market is a prospect

~ Aggressively pursue and close new business

~Perform with a high level of activity to successfully meet internal performance metrics

~ Provide superior customer service and reporting to clients in order to retain and grow business

~ Maintain a thorough knowledge of past and current account histories and statuses

~ Fulfill functions and duties of the position in a professional and timely manner

SUCCESSFUL ACCOUNT EXECUTIVES WILL:

~ Demonstrate solid professional relationships with business owners, marketing directors, networking groups, and the community.

~ Exercise excellent time-management and organizational skills

~ Maintain and grow working knowledge of digital media products such as Digital Display Advertising, Social Media, E-mail Marketing, Web Design, Content Production and more.

~ Work successfully both independently and in a team

~ Thrive in a fast-paced, deadline-driven environment

~ Possess exceptional verbal communication skills

~ Have reliable transportation and a valid driver’s license

~ Maintain a curiosity and passion for local business and Louisville/S. Indiana culture

~ Possess a strong work ethic with the ability to work under pressure, organize and prioritize responsibilities

WHO IS LEO Weekly?

LEO Weekly offers full time employees two weeks of paid time off per year, sick days, health and dental benefits, 401k and a retirement plan.

LEO Weekly is Louisville’s source of events, news, arts and culture since 1990. We provide locally targeted advertising solutions to help businesses reach the highly-desirable, socially and culturally-engaged consumers.

Euclid Media group is LEO Weekly’s parent company, with media properties in eight markets including San Antonio, Texas; Orlando, Florida; Tampa, Florida; Cleveland, Ohio; Cincinnati, Ohio; St. Louis, Missouri; Detroit, Michigan and Louisville, Kentucky. Collectively, EMG reaches 3+ million monthly website visitors, 1+ million social media followers. We produce more than 40 cultural event and festivals annually.

Salary Range: $50,000-$85,000 first year based on historical averages

Job Type: Full-time

Submit Resume to [email protected]