A Louisville Tradition, A New ‘Brown-Forman Nutcracker’ Returns After A Year Off

Leigh Anne Albrechta in a former Louisville Ballet production of the "The Brown-Forman Nutcracker." | Photo by Sam English.

A live version of Tchaikovsky’s classic ballet “The Nutcracker” returns to Louisville this weekend for the first time since 2019.

The Brown-Forman “Nutcracker” will run at Whitney Hall inside the Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts (501 W. Main St.) from this Saturday, Dec. 11, through Thursday, Dec. 23.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Louisville Ballet (@louballet)

The Louisville Ballet didn’t hold a performance of “The Nutcracker” last year –– instead, they streamed a professional recording of their 2019 production for purchase.

Tickets to this year’s show run from $40.95 to $76.05, not including tax. Buy your tickets here.

This Sunday at 11 a.m., there will be a sensory-friendly performance designed for guests with autism and other sensory processing disabilities. The show will run about an hour and will consist of selected scenes from both acts of the ballet. Guests will be able to move around during the performance, so all tickets will be general admission and will be discounted to $23.40. Learn more about what the sensory-friendly show will entail at this link.

