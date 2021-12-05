5 Things To Do In Louisville This Weekend (12/3)

FRIDAY, Dec. 3

The Roast of Spider-Man

The Bard’s Town

$15 in advance, $20 at the door | 7:30 p.m., 10 p.m.

Character Assassination has roasted Mitch McConnell, Eminem and Mario. Now, they’re targeting your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man. Join Louisville comedians dressed as Dr. Octopus, Dr. Strange, Aunt May and more as they subject Spidey to some much needed ribbing. There will be two more showings on Saturday.

SATURDAY, Dec. 4

“The Graham Cracker: A Nutcracker Parody”

Highland Community Ministries

Pay-what-you-can | 7 p.m.

Ambo Dance Theatre presents a parody of the holiday ballet classic, “The Nutcracker,” centered around the origin of the S’more. In it, star-crossed lovers Chocolate and Marshmallow find refuge in the palace of the Sugarplum Fairy, played by drag queen Uhstel H. Valentine. There will also be a silent auction.

Bardstown Road Aglow

The Highlands

Free | Noon-10 p.m.

Bardstown Road Aglow is back in full force. The streets of Bardstown Road and Baxter and Barrett avenues will be filled with merry revelers as your favorite businesses open their doors to offer holiday specials and cheer. There will be live music from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. and a 5:30 p.m. tree lighting at Wendy’s. You can vote on which business has the best holiday decorations and participate in an Instagram contest yourself. There will be free trolley rides along Bardstown Road, Baxter Avenue and Douglass Loop. But, The Highlands isn’t the only neighborhood hosting a holiday event this weekend. On Frankfort Avenue, there will be festivities from 11 a.m. into the evening, including a dog walk with Santa, Christmas caroling and light up Frankfort Avenue.

SUNDAY, Dec. 5

Drag Queens on Ice

Paristown neighborhood

Free | 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Last year’s Drag Queens on Ice event was a smash hit, and the free show is returning to Paristown’s Fête de Noël this Sunday for a performance twice as long as the original.

Louisville Krampus Holiday Art Bazaar

Art Sanctuary

$5 cover | 8 p.m.

This annual event, put on by the Louisville Gore Club, is a fundraiser art show with food, movies, vendors, costumes and live performances by local bands Isolation Tank Ensemble and Prayer Line. Want more Krampus? The Haunted Hotel is hosting a scare attraction this weekend featuring the devilish creature.

