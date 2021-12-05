5 Things To Do In Louisville This Weekend (12/17)

Be the Santa you want to be at Hilltop Tavern's Santa Takeover.

FRIDAY, Dec. 17

Brunch & Bingo After Dark

1619 Flux Event Space

6-9 p.m. | $25-$40

Out of all the things you can do that start with the letter B, brunch and bingo may be the most universally beloved. And, combine them together and host them at night? Even better. The KMF Foundation hosts this event, which will feature a brunch bar, mimosas and a bingo game, plus a live DJ. For a $25 ticket, you get access to one game pack and a brunch bar. For $40, you get all that plus access to an unlimited mimosa bar, chicken and waffles and one bingo ball.

‘90s Dance Party

Headliners Music Hall

9 p.m. | $20

‘90s parties are all the rage right now. Something about these past two years seems to have sent people down a spiral that only nostalgia will stop. This event promises to recreate “the signs, sounds, and energy of the biggest stars of the 90’s.” This live, musical event will pay “homage to the golden era of boy bands, pop stars, hip hop and pop punk.” Expect to hear NSYNC, Backstreet Boys, Nelly, the Spice Girls, TLC, Britney Spears and Blink-182.

SATURDAY, Dec. 18

So. Indiana December Craft Show

Speed Memorial Church, Speed, Indiana

No cover | 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Over 40 local crafters and makers will be selling their wares at this Southern Indiana craft show. Make your last-minute Christmas present a good one.

Hilltop’s 10th Christmas Throwdown: Santa Takeover with West Sixth & Maker’s Mark

Hilltop Tavern

No cover | 7 p.m.

What Santa will you channel at Hilltop Tavern’s Santa Takeover? Tim Allen’s Santa? Santa’s Slay Santa? Or your own Santa creation? All are welcome. Just make sure to bring a toy donation for St. Joseph Children’s Home in order to be eligible for the evening’s giveaways. Plus, fill up on West Sixth on tap and Maker’s Mark cocktails. Milk and cookies will have to wait for the big day.

SUNDAY, Dec. 19

Winter StoryWalk at The Parklands

Beckley Creek Park

Free | Begins at noon

Take the kids on a story-time adventure through Beckley Creek Park. There will be signs placed throughout the egg lawn, telling the tale of “Over and Under the Snow” by Kate Messner — complete with activities!

