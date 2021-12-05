5 Things To Do In Louisville This Weekend (12/10)

FRIDAY, Dec. 10

Polar Express Grand Tour!

Southwest Louisville Free Public Library

Free | 6-8 p.m.

All aboard the Polar Express. The fabled train has arrived in Southwest Louisville. You can take it on a trip through the Southwest Library, with a stop for cookies and hot chocolate. Look out for Santa Claus and his missus, as well as their little elven helpers. There will also be a take home craft station and book giveaway.

SATURDAY, Dec. 11

Christmas Folklore and Natural History Hike

Blackacre State Nature Preserve and Historic Homestead

Free | 2-3:30 p.m.

Explore the Blackacre nature preserve while learning about the origins of your favorite Christmas traditions. On Sunday, you can visit the grounds again for a Victorian-inspired Holiday House Tour of the historic Presley Tyler home and a viewing of a Thomas Kincaid Christmas village from noon until 4 p.m. Tickets to Sunday’s event are $10 a piece.

NoCo Holiday Market

Jeffersonville Arts & Cultural District

No cover | 2-8 p.m.

Load up on Christmas gifts from local artisans at the NoCo Holiday Market in Jeffersonville, Indiana. The market will be spread across three venues: the NoCo Arts Center, Maker 13 and Jeffersonville’s new shipping container venue, The Depot. There will also be food to purchase and a cash bar.

Caroling Through Schnitzelburg

Six Forks Burger Co.

Free | 4:30-7:30 p.m.

Participate in some good, old fashioned caroling. Revelers will meet at Six Forks Burger Co., where they’ll be handed a lyric sheet. Then, they’ll be sent out to local bars and restaurants “to serenade patrons with holiday songs.”

SUNDAY, Dec. 12

Cake Decorating with Bae!

Logan Street Market

$5 | 3-5 p.m.

Learn from an expert on how to make a holiday cake that looks as good as it tastes. Abigail McGreevy from Bae’s Bakery will “teach how to pipe perfect candy cane stripes, achieve a smooth buttercream finish, pipe a holiday wreath, and professionally create a holiday wreath cake of your dreams.” And yes, you’ll be able to take home your cake. Flavors are available in vanilla, chocolate and cinnamon bun. If you spring an extra $5 for a ticket, you’ll get to sip on a mimosa from Wild Hops while you work.

