5 Things To Do After Christmas (12/26-12/30)

SUNDAY, Dec. 26

Day After Christmas Party

Loft at the Biscuit Lounge

$30 | 4-9 p.m.

This time of year is normally packed with Christmas parties, Christmas Eve parties, and New Year’s Eve parties, but there’ll be a Day After Christmas Party at the Loft at the Biscuit Lounge on Sunday. This party, by the way, will only be for guests over the age of 30. It’s billed as a “Grown & Sexy Affair,” so guests should “dress to impress.” DJ Kaos and DJ Z-Nyce will be spinning the tunes. Attendees will be required to show a COVID vaccine card or proof of a recent negative COVID test.

Miracle on Market

The Green Building

No cover | 5 p.m.-midnight

Miracle on Market, a very Christmassy pop-up bar, has returned to NuLu this season through Dec. 26. Miracle’s holiday-themed menu of drinks includes the Christmapolitan (vodka, elderflower, vermouth, cranberry sauce, etc.), the Christmas Carol Barrel (reposado tequila, coffee liqueur, spiced chocolate, etc.), and the Elfing Around (prosecco, gin, mulled wine reduction, grapefruit shrub, etc.)

MONDAY, Dec. 27

Gardens Aglimmer

Waterfront Botanical Gardens

$10-$15 | Starting at 5:45 p.m.

The Waterfront Botanical Gardens will be all “aglimmer” for their 3rd annual “Gardens Aglimmer” event, running through Dec. 30. Come and experience the winter wonderland filled with swans, snowflakes, deer, Moravian stars, oversized flowers, light bursts, candles and a multicolored tunnel of light. Along the Beargrass Creek Pathway, there is a lovely icicle pathway with a glowing waterfall stream. Santa will stop by and offer visits in the Graeser Family Education Center and “Mrs Claus’ Cottage” located in the Ellen T. Leslie Botanical Classrooms. There will be hot beverages and cookies available for purchase from Khalil’s at the Jingle All The Way Cafe.

TUESDAY, Dec. 28

‘Elf’ at the Science Center

Kentucky Science Center

$10 for nonmembers | 2 p.m.

Nearly every day between now and New Year’s Day, the Kentucky Science Center will be screening “Elf,” the classic family Christmas movie starring Will Ferrell, at 2 p.m. Watch Buddy the Elf’s hijinks on the Center’s massive, four-story screen.

THURSDAY, Dec. 30

Yellow Cellophane / Cameron Haines / Fiona Kimble / Gemma

The Flamingo Lounge

$10 | 8 p.m.

As the winter sets in, the holidays arrive and the new year turns, there are generally less concerts to choose from, but luckily, there are still quality shows to be found this time of year. For example, head down to The Flamingo Lounge for a solid indie showcase on Thursday, featuring Yellow Cellophane, Cameron Haines (Normac), Fiona Kimble and GEMMA.

