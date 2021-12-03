3 Concerts To Catch This Weekend In Louisville (12/10)

Friday, Dec. 10

Wild Action Weird Disco

The Flamingo Lounge

$5 | 10 p.m.

DJs JPB and JP Source are playing the deep-cut weird stuff at this disco night, including “Flamboyant Disco Covers, Italo Tear-Jerkers, Proto-House, New Wave Shufflers, Glam-Dance, Diva Belters and more.”

Saturday, Dec. 11

Brit Brigade Performing The Legend Of Zelda

Zanzabar

$15 | 8 p.m.

Hear live music from the legendary video game with a legendary soundtrack. The band Brit Brigade, who has been doing this for quite some time, will recreate the sounds of the original Zelda. They even have someone do a speed run through the game on a projector.

Sunday, Dec. 12

Khruangbin

The Louisville Palace

Tickets start at $66 | 8 p.m.

The quickly-rising Khruangbin melts together golden neo-soul and sharp psychedelia, creating soothing sounds that juxtapose perfectly to a world full of chaos.

Keep Louisville interesting and support LEO Weekly by subscribing to our newsletter here. In return, you’ll receive news with an edge and the latest on where to eat, drink and hang out in Derby City.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.