3 Concerts To Catch In Louisville This Weekend That Aren’t Jack Harlow (12/17)

Casey Powell will be joined by Yons and Jordan Jetson in his show at The Flamingo Lounge.

Friday, Dec. 17

Casey Powell featuring Yons and Jordan Jetson, IDRIS

The Flamingo Lounge

$10 | 8 p.m.

Casey Powell — a super versatile musician who criss-crosses genres — will be joined by two of the most brilliant minds in the local hip-hop scene — Yons and Jordan Jetson, who frequently collaborate on smart, poignant and deep work. IDRIS opens with some jazz.

Saturday, Dec. 18

Bully

Zanzabar

$20 | 8 p.m.

With a straight-shooting, heart-on-your-sleeve grunge ethos, but plenty of genre-bending nuance to match, Bully takes punk, pop and garage rock on the steepest of emotional rollercoasters. The project, spearheaded by Alicia Bognanno, has released three lean full-length albums — all solid chapters in a candid story that’s still unraveling. The live show is exactly what you’d expect — raw, charged, thoughtful, simultaneously uplifting and crushing… everything rock should be.

Sweater Fest

PORTAL at fifteenTWELEVE

$10 | 3:30 p.m.

A locally-focused, single-day music showcase featuring some great Louisville bands, Sweater Fest is also a fund raiser for the Kentucky Refugee Ministries, with attendees encouraged to bring lightly used winter clothing for donation. The bands are: Buddy Crime, Anemic Royalty, Shark Sandwich, The Histrionics, Turbo Nut, Sunshine, Antithesis and Deep Above.

