3 Concerts To Catch In Louisville This Weekend (12/3)

In this column, I usually try to highlight concerts on at least two — if not three — weekend nights, but, you know, sometimes three great concerts fall on the same night. To be honest, that’s kind of refreshing after our stages were shut down for so long. But, you’re still going to have to make a choice. This guide should help.

Friday, Dec. 3

Kentucky Chamber Orchestra Presents: Black Excellence On Stage

Zanzabar

|$10 | 7 p.m.

This show will highlight some of the major contributions from Black composers through history, featuring the local band Kiana & The Sun Kings.

F That Guy Fest

Headliners

$10-$12 | 8 p.m.

Created by someone who lost everything after a psychologically abusive relationship, F That Guy Fest is now a fundraiser for Rose Gold Advocacy, a nonprofit that empowers victims of domestic violence. The events features the bands Lung, Kids Born Wrong and Rough Customers.

Knocked Loose

Mercury Ballroom

$27 | 7 p.m.

The local hardcore band Knocked Loose brings the power and the fury, blasting some of the most visceral sounds any talented young band has to offer, but underneath the surface, they’re talking about the serious traps that life and your mind can set for you.

