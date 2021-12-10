10 Things To Do This Week For $5 And Under In Louisville (12/6)

TUESDAY, Dec. 7

Holiday Candle Making

Shively library

Free | 6-7:30 p.m.

Learn how to make some fall and winter scented Mason jar candles, for yourself or as a gift.

‘Ted Lasso’ Themed Trivia

World of Beer

No cover | 7-9 p.m.

Answer questions about the Emmy award-winning television series, “Ted Lasso.” The winning team will receive two season tickets to your choice of Louisville City FC or Racing Louisville FC.

THURSDAY, Dec. 9

Mile Wide 5th Anniversary Celebration

Mile Wide Beer Co.

No cover | 4 p.m.

Mile Wide kicks off three days of anniversary celebrations with a beer release, 2016-themed trivia and cupcakes from Plehn’s Bakery. Most draft beers will be available for the special price of $5, and it will cost only 50 cents to play Mile Wide’s pinball machines.

Holiday Movie Nights: ‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas’

Christy’s Garden

Free | 7 p.m.

The live action “Grinch” movie plays at the Fête de Noël holiday festival, also featuring an ice skating rink and Christmas market.

Thunderdome: The True Meaning of Christmas

Planet of the Tapes

No cover | 8 p.m.

It’s a themed comedy competition! Your fighters are given a topic (this week, it’s “The True Meaning of Christmas”), and tasked with making the audience laugh through any means necessary (stand-up, characters, visual comedy, improv, etc.) And you, viewers, will decide the winner. Planet of the Tapes requires proof of vaccination.

FRIDAY, Dec. 10

Christmas Gift and Decor Show

Kentucky Exposition Center

No cover | 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

There will be over 700 booths at this Christmas gift and decor show. Santa will also be there for free pictures (if you bring your own camera.)

Oldham Gardens Christmas Market

3rd Turn Oldham Gardens

No cover | 4-9 p.m.

At Oldham Gardens’ Christmas Market, there will be merriment for all including gluhwein, spiked hot cocoa, German-inspired food from The Backside Grill, shopping and a toy drive.

Tacky Sweater Party

Gallant Fox Brewing

No cover | 5 p.m.

Wear your worst Christmas sweater to Gallant Fox’s Tacky Sweater Party. There will be a prize for the least tasteful.

Jingle Fest

Silver Street Park, New Albany

No cover ($5 per skater) | 5-10 p.m.

New Albany is breaking out an indoor ice skating rink for its two-day Jingle Fest. It costs $5 per skater, although there will be other activities at the event, including music, crafts and pictures with Santa.