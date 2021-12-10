10 Things To Do This Week For $5 And Under In Louisville (12/20)

MONDAY, Dec. 20

A Festivus for the Rest of Us: Round 2

theMerryWeather

No cover | 6 p.m.-2 a.m.

In this flurry of Christmas merriment, let us not forget to celebrate Festivus, the annual holiday made popular by “Seinfeld” that involves an airing of grievances and… a pole. Both will be at this celebration, as well as “Seinfeld” trivia, themed cocktails, a beer collab with Mile Wide and food from Bandalero Hot Sauce Co.

TUESDAY, Dec. 21

‘Frozen’ Interactive Movie Event!

Floyd County Library

Free | 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

You’ve never seen “Frozen” like this before. This is an interactive screening of the film your kids (and you) have watched over and over. There will also be a snack and a craft.

Roots101 Poetry Slam

Roots101 African American Museum

No cover | 7-9 p.m.

This is a good opportunity to check out the new Roots101 African American Museum while also soaking in some quality entertainment. Seven poets will perform an original work. A slate of judges will pick the best. And you’ll get to watch. (It’s free to attend, but $7 to slam.)

Christmas Movie Trivia

World of Beer

No cover | 7-9 p.m.

Are you a Christmas movie aficionado? Here’s your chance to put all that info to good use. Prizes will be awarded to the top three teams, as well as to whoever wears the ugliest sweater. There will also be themed cocktails.

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 22

Cheap Skate Wednesday

Champ’s Rollerdrome

$4.50 | 5-8 p.m.

Take the crew to Champ’s Rollerdrome for the rink’s weekly cheap skate, where you can glide for three hours for only $4.50.

THURSDAY, Dec. 23

15th Annual Double Eve

The Wiggle Room

No cover | 5 p.m.

It’s the eve before Christmas Eve, and everyone will be stirring at the new Bardstown Road bar, The Wiggle Room. “What started with a few friends in a basement on the night before Christmas Eve, has become a holiday event which brings everything we love about Louisville together for one awesome night,” say organizers. Come for live music galore from local artists, including Parister and Shitfire.

14th Annual Christmas Bambi Walk

Bardstown Road and Baxter Avenue

No cover | 6:30 p.m.-2:30 a.m.

The famed Bambi Walk is back. Will you be able to hit every bar on Bardstown Road (and grab a drink at each)? This informal crawl starts at Bambi Bar around 6:30 p.m. and ends at the edge of Baxter. Wear an ugly Christmas sweater, prepare your singing voice for carols and just try to survive.

Falls City Beer Presents Thursday Theatre

Falls City Brewing Co.

No cover | 7-10 p.m.

Gather with your chosen fam for a Christmas movie and a beer. The film is “Die Hard.” (Yes, it’s a Christmas movie.)

Coconut Salsa Thursdays

Coconut Beach Tacos & Cerveza

No cover | 8 p.m.-1 a.m.

Put on your dancing shoes and a Santa hat for a special, holiday edition of salsa night at Coconut Beach. At 8 p.m., all-level bachata starts. Beginner salsa is at 9 p.m. And, from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m., there will be open dancing with music from DJ Frank.

Ugly Sweater/Holiday Pajama Party

NoraeBar

$5 (or free with a donation) | 8 p.m.-2 a.m.

Louisville’s newest karaoke bar will be bumping this Thursday with holiday karaoke, dance tunes from DJ Honest Ave and holiday-themed snacks. Wear your best ugly sweater or holiday pajamas to be eligible to win a prize. Entry is free if you bring a donation for Clothe The West, which could be socks, underwear, toiletries or anything else that would benefit a child.

Keep Louisville interesting and support LEO Weekly by subscribing to our newsletter here. In return, you’ll receive news with an edge and the latest on where to eat, drink and hang out in Derby City.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.