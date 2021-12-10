10 Things To Do For $5 And Under In Louisville (12/14)

Gwen Sunkel is coming from Indy to make you giggle at Louisville Laughs' comedy night.

Tuesday, Dec. 14

Movie Trivia With Greg

Planet Of The Tapes

Free | 8 p.m.

The first round of tonight’s Movie Trivia With Greg will cover film debuts. If that sounds like your topic, get your team of up to six together, and compete for a $20 gift card.

Wednesday, Dec. 15

Scout & Scholar + Gallant Fox Girls Pint Out Social with Nolen Distribution

Gallant Fox Brewing Co.

No cover | 6 p.m.

The folks from Scout & Scholar Brewing Co. from Bardstown are taking over the taps at Gallant Fox in the Clifton neighborhood. Get a tasting tour of an out-of-town brewing without leaving your city.

Ping Pong Tournament

Red Top Hotdogs

7 p.m. | Free

The Red Top’s weekly ping pong tournament is free to enter but can land you some Hi-Wire Brewing gift cards.

Thursday, Dec. 16

A Very Strange Christmas Party

The Flamingo Lounge

No cover | 8 p.m.

This isn’t your standard holiday celebration, and the description has our interest, as The Flamingo Lounge promises patrons will be able to “eat Reader’s Digest recipes, watch Skeletor grow a heart, listen to a live score of your holiday favorites by local weirdos, wear awful clothes, hear thrown away Christmas songs on records, and decide what to do with our lives.”

Louisville Laughs presents Comedy Night at Gravely Brewing

Gravely Brewing Company

Free | 7- 9 p.m.

Louisville Laughs presents a night of giggles as comics from Indianapolis set up shop at Gravely Brewing Company. The show will feature Gwen Sunkel, a popular comic in the Indy area who has hosted shows that have raised more than $15,000 for reproductive health. Sharing the stage with her from Indy are Dyke Michaels, Dustin Burkert, Tennah McDonald and Blake Champlin. Louisville’s Hillary Boston and June Dempsey will also join. This event is free. There will be fresh beer and food from Mayan Street Food.

Friday, Dec. 17

Blood Drive at UofL Hospital

UofL Hospital Glassroom

Free | 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Blood donations are extremely important after a natural disaster, so, if you’re able, consider this option.

Candy Cane Crawl

Whisky Row

No cover | 5 p.m.

Dress up as your favorite holiday character and get festive at this bar crawl on Whisky Row. Stops on the Candy Cane Crawl include Bar Moxy (registration, cup and passport pickup), Doc Crow’s (specials from 5-7 p.m. ), O’Sheas Whiskey Cellar ($4 Kentucky Coffee Shots), Corner Bar (Aloft), Troll Pub and Bearnos Pizza.

Opening reception of “Still, Life! Mourning, Meaning, Mending”

21c Museum Hotel Louisville

5 p.m. | Free

The 21c is throwing a party for its latest exhibition “Still, Life! Mourning, Meaning, Mending,” a show where the work reflects times of prolonged instability and isolation in society. Chief Curator Alice Gray Stites will speak at the event.

Shadwick Wilde, Jay Skaggs

Chapel of St. Philip Neri

Suggested donation of $5-$10 | 7 p.m.

Featuring two sharp Kentucky songwriters who lean toward folk but musically encompass a lot of ground perform in an old church.

All Week

Donate To Tornado Victims

Various Places

Any Amount

Even if you have a meager budget, even if you’re not sure what to do, any little bit helps. LEO has put together a list of 35 ways you can donate to tornado victims right from your device.