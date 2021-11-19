Wu-Tang Clan Member Teams Up With Black-owned, Kentucky Alcohol Company

A member of the superstar rap group, Wu-Tang, has joined forces with a Black-owned Kentucky wine and spirits distributor. The Legacy Wine and Spirits group welcomes Wu-Tang Clan member Raekwon The Chef to their group. Raekwon’s Licataa sparkling wine will join their growing portfolio.

The Licataa sparkling wine comes from Raekwon’s love for Italian culture and cuisine. He found Cantine Ceci and their family-owned vineyard and winery to produce what is described as a “rich, bold sparkling red wine.” Grown and created in Parma, Italy, Cantine Ceci farms work in the traditional way. The vineyards are planted to catch the sun, and the growing process is carefully monitored from planting to harvest, which is done by hand.

Legacy Wine and Spirits got their start as brand ambassadors for other liquor labels. These best friends, Kelvin Young and Djuan Ditto, met in seventh grade and decided to join forces to launch Legacy. They received their distribution license in February of 2020, and Legacy was officially born.

Their portfolio of brands includes Black-owned whiskey brand Guidance, Black-owned bourbon Majesty, a mango vodka, lime tequila and black cherry bourbon by Local Choice and another music associated brand, rapper E-40’s line of Earl Stevens wines and spirits.

Legacy Wine and Spirits will be the official drink sponsors of the Roots 101 Fest and Holiday event next weekend on Friday, Nov. 26 and Saturday, the 27th.

