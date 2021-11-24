Winter Woods Spectacular Will Return To Iroquois Park This Week

Millions of Christmas lights will once again return to Iroquois Park when Winter Woods Spectacular, a Christmas drive-through experience, begins this Friday.

Winter Woods Spectacular is a drive-through half-mile trail at Iroquois Park that features displays of Christmas lights, stained glass windows and other holiday-themed installations, along with music and special effects.

The event will run nightly from Nov. 26 to Dec. 26. It will be open from 6-10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 6-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

The event will also feature a sensory-friendly trail experience from 5-6 p.m. on Dec. 26 for guests with sensory processing disabilities. The trees and installations will be lit up as normal, but the music and special effects will be turned off.

Per-vehicle tickets for the event range from $35-$100; cars, trucks, minivans and SUVs are $35; passenger vans, RVs and limos are $50; tour buses and limo buses are $100. You can buy tickets through Red Pin Tix at this link; proceeds go to the Parks Alliance of Louisville.

