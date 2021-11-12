Travel To The Newport Aquarium To See Scuba Santa Submerge Himself For The Holidays

Scuba Santa will be returning to the Newport Aquarium in Newport, Kentucky, this year, the day after Thanksgiving.

The aquarium says in a release that this will be the 19th year of this “one-of-a-kind”Cincinnati tradition.

Every day from Nov. 26-Dec. 24, Scuba Santa will be swimming in a tank of sharks, ready and happy to hear what any young guests want for Christmas.

Father Christmas will, of course, have his team of elves helping him out, and making sure he’s not eaten.

Organizers say the aquarium will be decked out for the holiday with festive lights and music.

This year also marks the return of bubbles pouring into Scuba Santa’s tank. Kiddos can whisper their wishes into “magic bubbles” to bring them down to the big man in the scuba suit. The kids can also color their own “magic bubbles” in Penguin Palooza so they can make certain their requests make it to Santa.

“We’ve already put in our wish to Scuba Santa and that’s for everyone to have the happiest of holidays this year,” said Newport Aquarium Executive Director Rebecca Foster in a release. “I just know Scuba Santa is going to deliver on that.”

The Scuba Santa experience will be included with a regular admission ticket, however, aquarium officials say there is limited capacity so they require guests to purchase tickets in advance or have an annual pass.

The Newport Aquarium is located at 1 Levee Way, Newport. Open daily, check their website for hours and tickets newportaquarium.com.

This article was originally published by LEO Weekly’s sister publication, CityBeat. Read more of their stories here.

