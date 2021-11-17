Thorns & Roses: Former KKK Members In Law Enforcement, Breonna Taylor Protest Trial Dismissed

THORN: KKK Members In Our Midst

Last week, the Courier Journal revealed that two officers who were once members of the Ku Klux Klan were still working in the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff John Aubrey told the paper in a statement that he was disappointed by the revelation. But, truth is, the CJ had already reported that one of the officers, Gary Fischer, was a former KKK member… back in 1986. Aubrey could have done something about this long ago. And, there has been a pattern of underwhelming reaction to racism for the sheriff, having ordered a different officer to take a one-hour sensitivity course after saying the n-word. And Aubrey wants be reelected? Nah.

THORN: Papa John’s Blame Game

If you go by “Papa John” Schnatter’s recent interview with Bloomberg Businessweek, everything but his own, racist words are to blame for him losing his job as Papa John’s chairman. Schnatter quit the company in 2018 when he used the n-word on a call with an ad agency trying to find a way to make him seem less racist to the public. In the profile, Schnatter ran down a list of those who contributed to his downfall, which included the ad agency, Papa John’s insiders, the Democratic Party and the “progressive elite left.”

ROSE: Dismiss The Cases!

The first trial for a person arrested at the Breonna Taylor protests ended in a dismissal because the county attorney’s office failed to turn over evidence. Even before the dismissal, the defense presented a video showing an officer saying he was putting together a “generic narrative” for other officers to use when citing people at a 2020 NuLu protest. As of the beginning of this month, the county attorney’s office had 200 protest cases left to resolve. We suspect other cases might have similar holes, and we hope that the county attorney’s office decides to drop more.

ROSE: Making Affordable Housing A Priority

The majority of American Rescue Plan funds that Metro Council approved last week, $89 million, is going to affordable housing. That’s something to celebrate, especially when the city could have pulled its usual trick of directing the majority of its money to policing. The department still received millions, to be sure, but mostly for reforms. And, violence deterrence programs got a significant funding boost, too.