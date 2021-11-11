This Former Rally’s In Louisville Is Now A Drive-thru Convenience Store

You can now get basic household items from this old Rally's.

A former Rally’s on Brownsboro Road is now a drive-thru convenience store.

The outlet is part of a chain called Farm Stores, which bills itself as “the largest, most innovative drive-thru store in America.” The Louisville location is now open at 2009 Brownsboro Road.

The concept of a Farm Stores franchise location is that it sells fresh-baked food and household items in the same place, which is accessible both for walk-up and drive-thru orders. Basically, picture a Panera or Starbucks where you can also get laundry detergent and a gallon of milk.

In a press release, Chief Operating Officer Chris Gray said, “Farm Stores is all about serving neighborhoods, and we’re so excited to expand into the Louisville market. We’re America’s drive-thru neighborhood market, and we want each store to be localized and work with local brand[s] and suppliers. We’re committed to Louisville and Kentucky, and look forward to building more stores throughout the city and state.”

