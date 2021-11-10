The Dark Arts Will Be On Display At Art Sanctuary’s Dead Of Night And Dark Market On Saturday

Art Sanctuary would like to invite you to the Dead of Night and Dark Market event featuring The Palace of Tears live, along with Motuvius Rex and Kentucke Darkness — happening this Saturday, Nov. 13 at Art Sanctuary (1433 S Shelby St.).

The Palace of Tears (guitarist Erick r. Scheid and L.V. Darkling) hails from New Orleans and describes their sound as “hypnotic electronics, heavily layered processed guitars and sultry vocals that captivate, creating an ethereal sonic amalgam that transcends temporal boundaries.” The band pulls its influences from post-punk, gothic rock, shoegaze, jazz, drone and other influences.

Shahn Rigsby who performs as Motuvius Rex will be playing with his new band, Kentucke Darkness. Members of the band include: Rigsby (vocals), Bill Butler (guitars), Ryan Scott (bass), and Kensaku Nishizato (percussion and electronics).

In addition to the live performances, the Dark Market will be happening with plenty of dark-themed wares to satisfy any shopping needs.

To enter the Dead of Night event, you must be 18+, and for any drinks at the bar, you will need to be 21+.

The cover for the event is $8. Masks are required for all.

Advanced tickets are available through Showclix or at the door on the night of the event.

Dead of Night & The Dark Market

Saturday, Nov. 13

Art Sanctuary

1433 S. Shelby St.

Art-sanctuary.org

$8 | 8 p.m.-3 a.m.

