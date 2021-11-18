Southern, BIPOC Arts Groups Are Eligible For $6 Million In Funding. Here’s How To Apply

South Arts announced its Southern Cultural Treasures program earlier this month. The initiative is a $6 million, four-year program funding Black, Indigenous and people of color-led and serving arts and cultural organizations in the Southeastern United States. The applications opened on Nov. 3 and Letters of Intent can be received through Dec. 10.

The initiative is supported by the Ford Foundation, which has offered a $3 million matching gift.

Between May 2022 and March of 2025, Southern Cultural Treasures will support 12-15 organizations by offering several types of grants including: General Operating grants of up to $300,000, project grants of up to $7,500 and a host of networking and development opportunities designed to elevate the arts communities throughout South Arts’ nine-state region. The region that South Arts covers includes these states: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.

“Southern Cultural Treasures is a turning point for the arts in the South,” said Susie Surkamer, South Arts’ president and CEO in a release about the initiative. “The initiative allows for a more equitable art community throughout the nine states in which South Arts operates, and furthers our mission of advancing Southern vitality through the arts.”

From the release:

“Organizations throughout South Arts’ nine-state region are strongly encouraged to apply. To apply, eligible organizations should submit a Letter of Intent to participate by December 10, 2021 through the South Arts website. South Arts will hold a webinar discussing the program on November 12, 2021. After review, those most closely aligned with the program goals will be invited to submit a full application. Eligibility information, webinar registration, and application guidelines can be accessed by visiting southarts.org/sct or calling 404.874.7244.”

