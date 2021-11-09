Sherman Minton Bridge Westbound Closure Extended By One Day

After a multi-day closure, the Sherman Minton Bridge will be reopening its westbound lanes at 3 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 10 instead of today, when they were originally scheduled to reopen.

The bridge’s eastbound lanes are set to close at 10 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 12 at 10 p.m. and remain closed until 5 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 15.

The Sherman Minton Renewal — which is broken into several phases — is estimated to add 30 years of life to the 59-year-old double-deck bridge that carries six lanes of traffic over the Ohio River.

The westbound closure was to strengthen pavement along the shoulder of the I-265 ramp. This portion of the project was initially delayed from late October to early November due to inclement weather.

The complete Sherman Minton Renewal will take multiple construction seasons, but a “low-impact maintenance of traffic approach” promises at least one lane of traffic in each direction will remain open for nearly 95% of the time. And, as part of the project’s plan, the contractor team is allowed one 9-day closure of the bridge per year in each direction.

To stay up to date with the latest news and alerts about the project, visit shermanmintonrenewal.com.

