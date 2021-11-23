Roots 101 Nominated For Best New Attraction In USA Today’s Travel Awards

Each year, USA Today looks all over the nation for the best attractions. “From museums and performance spaces to skateparks and water parks,” USA today is looking for the greatest places in the country for travelers to visit. The news outlet enlists a panel of “travel experts” and then asks their readers to help them select the best attractions in the nation.

This year, Louisville’s Roots 101 African American Museum is among the nominees for Best New Attraction in the United States for the USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Travel Awards.

Roots 101 is Louisville’s almost 11,000 square feet museum that houses art and historical artifacts related to Louisville and to the African American experience from the Middle Passage forward.

Roots 101, curated and coordinated by Lamont Collins, has a mission to, “Promote understanding and inspire appreciation of the achievement, contribution, and experiences of African Americans using exhibits, programs, and activities to illustrate African-American history, culture and art.”

The museum opened its doors in June of this year.

The voting for the USA Today Readers’ Choice ends on Dec. 20 at noon and the winners will be announced on Friday Dec. 31st at noon. There are some rules for voting, which you can find when you pop over to vote for Roots 101.

