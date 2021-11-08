Photos: PAKG, Anemic Royalty, Routine Caffeine And The Anchorites Electrify High Horse Bar

Sometimes, the good things in life come in fours. On Friday, we hung out at High Horse Bar to watch four of Louisville’s up-and-coming bands: The Anchorites (indie rock), Routine Caffeine (“indie bedroom pop,” to quote WFPK), Anemic Royalty (“party punk” in the vein of White Reaper), and PAKG (post trap garage punk funk). Here are photos of the evening.

