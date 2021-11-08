Photos: Louisville’s Best New Restaurant, Best Comedy Venue And More Receive Their LEO Readers’ Choice Awards

Leo readers choice awards First place winner of Best New Restaurant and third place winner of Best Restaurant: NuLu and Best Outdoor Dining, Everyday Kitchen.Photos by Kathryn Harrington
Last month, we celebrated the 2021 winners of LEO Readers’ Choice Awards. These Louisville businesses represent the best in our city, as voted by our readers (who have excellent taste, by the way.) Here are some of the victorious — proudly holding their winners plaques. If you see one in a store or restaurant you frequent, just know that they are LEO reader approved.

First place winner of Best Caterer, Casey Mader with Chef It Up.
First place winner of Best Brow and Lashes Studio, Dollface Brows & Beauty.
First place winner of Best Place to See Comedy, Planet of the Tapes. This new business also won second place for Best New Bar/Club and Best To-Go Cocktails, as well as third place for best place for free entertainment and best cocktail for its Gin Varney.
First place winner for Best Comic Book Shop, Pop’s Comics.
First place winner of Best Restaurant: South Louisville, Best Bar: South Louisville, Best Takeout and Best Wings, Rubbies. This Southside restaurant also won second place for Best Salad, Best Bartender (Alana Hudson), Best BBQ and Best Chili, as well as third place for Best Neighborhood Bar/Pub and Best Burger.
First place winner of Best Restaurant: St. Matthews and Best Fish Sandwich, The Fishery.
First place winner of Best Hair Salon, Under the Dryer.

