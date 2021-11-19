Paristown’s Outdoor Ice Skating Rink And Christmas Festival Starts Today

Today is the opening day for Paristown’s 3rd annual Fête de Noel.

The six-week neighborhood Christmas festival features an outdoor ice skating rink, which will be open from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.; and Santa’s Workshop, which will be open from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The ice skating rink also features a soundtrack of Christmas songs and a concession stand selling hot cider and hot chocolate, amongst other options. Ice skating tickets are $15 per person and give each ticket-holder 60 minutes of admission to the rink, including 50 minutes of ice time, plus free skate rental.

At the Workshop, guests will be able to take their own photos and videos with Santa. Each $10 ticket to Santa’s Workshop includes admission for up to four people and is usable first come, first served any day that the Workshop is open. (The last opportunity to meet Santa will be 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 24 –– after all, Santa will be very busy that evening.)

Buy your tickets to both attractions ahead of time at this link.

Two other featured attractions at the Fete open on Nov. 26: the Brent Street Holiday Market and the Spirits of Scrooge Escape Room Experience.

The Holiday Market will be open on weekends and will feature close to two dozen local vendors selling Christmas trees and wreaths, food, art, vintage items and more.

The Spirits of Scrooge Escape Room Experience is a “paranormally charged 7-minute escape game” in which the player has to help the ghost of Bob Marley save Bob Cratchit’s Christmas. Tickets for the game will go on sale soon.

Brent Street will be closed during the Fete, but guests will be able to park in the lot at 712 Vine Street.

