Norton Commons Businesses Hosting Two Small Biz Saturday Events

This Saturday, Nov. 27, and next Saturday, Dec. 4, businesses in Norton Commons will take part in two events designed to bring customers to local stores, restaurants and boutiques. At each of the two events, businesses will offer a number of special discounts and deals.

This Saturday’s event is “Shop Small Saturday,” and the list of promos includes:

Taylor Lee Comfort: Free gift for the first 20 customers, $10 off a purchase of $50 or more, free hot cocoa, raffle for loungewear and slippers

Tea Station Asian Bistro: Get $20 free when you buy a $100 gift card

Underpinnings Lingerie: Free pair of underwear with your purchase as part of a “Thongsgiving” promo, free in-store snacks

Lulubelles: 15% off storewide, free in-store snacks

Next Saturday’s event, “Holiday Open House,” features additional deals:

Sugar Tree Sweet Shop: BOGO hot chocolate, 10% off milkshakes, 10% off scooped chocolates, $50 gift cards for $40

Spark & Alora’s: 20% off entire purchase; in-store refreshments

FIX Coffeehouse & Bakery: 50% off one drink or pastry with purchase of a gift card

One difference, though, is that Holiday Open House includes a Toys for Tots drive, where guests can receive a carriage ride or a photo with Santa during specific hours in exchange for donating a toy.

In a press release, Travis Cunningham, owner of Sugar Tree Sweet Shop, said, “I can’t think of a better place to shop than Norton Commons, especially if you are looking for locally owned businesses. The walkability and density of all the stores, restaurants, and service providers makes it a great spot. There are a lot of new businesses to check out. We’re anticipating brisk sales for the holiday season.”

In a recent proclamation, Mayor Greg Fisher expressed his support for Small Biz Saturday events throughout Louisville: “This national movement is all about keeping money in communities and creating local jobs. When someone spends money at a locally owned business, over half of those dollars remain in our city, allowing Louisville to continue growing and ensuring our neighborhoods thrive.”

Since spring 2020, 21 new businesses have opened up at Norton Commons. Check out this page for the full list.