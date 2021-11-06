New Study Finds That The Majority Of Delta-8 Products Tested Have More THC Than Allowable Under Law

The study, released a couple weeks ago by cannabis consumer research firm CBD Oracle, used an accredited lab to test 51 Delta-8 products both for the THC-containing compound they were advertised to contain as well as Delta-9, the variety of THC found in marijuana. THC is the compound in marijuana that produces a high for users.

Of the tested products, 76% contained more than the 0.3% Delta-9 allowed under federal law, according to the investigation. One even contained 23% Delta-9, putting it at 7,700% of the allowable limit.

Meanwhile, the measured amounts of Delta-8 THC in the products were an average of 15% lower than advertised, according to the lab results.

The new study’s findings appear to fly in the face of expectations many Delta-8 buyers have when they purchase the products. Many retailers market them as a legal alternative to weed since they contain enough THC to result in feeling high.

“Stay away from Delta-8 products if you’re worried about consuming Delta-9,” Eric Wendt, chief science officer at hemp-testing facility Green Leaf Lab said in the study. “Most Delta-8 products, especially the concentrated forms, will likely have higher amounts of Delta-9 in them because of the way Delta-8 is extracted.”

According to CBD Oracle’s analysis, consumers are more likely to encounter higher levels of Delta-9 THC in products sold at gas stations and smoke shops. Vape cartridges and concentrates also generally contained higher levels than other varieties of products, according to the lab tests.

