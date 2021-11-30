Louisville’s Moth Storytelling Event Returns To In-Person Performances Tonight

Louisville’s Moth StorySLAM storytelling event will return to an in-person audience for the first time since the pandemic began.

This monthly storytelling event has been held sporadically online over the past 20 months. But tonight, Tuesday, Nov. 30, you can see it live at Headliners Music Hall at 8 p.m.

At the event, participants sign up for the chance to get five minutes to tell a story around the evening’s theme, which, in tonight’s case, is fortune: “The unexpected discoveries or a peek into the future. A one in a million chance, the flip of a coin or the spin of a wheel. Wishing well wins or four leaf clover fails.”

A panel of volunteer judges from the audience selects the winner at the end of the night.

The Moth is a nonprofit organization based in New York City that promotes storytelling as an art form. They host a weekly radio show and a podcast of stories, and their website has a library of stories from the past two decades. The organization puts on live events in other cities across the country, too.

Tonight’s event is strictly for adults 21 and up. Purchase your $15 tickets at this link.

