Louisville’s LGBTQ+ Community Marks Trans Day Of Remembrance With A Night Of Drag And Homage This Saturday

GAG! Trans Day of Remembrance is a night of music, poetry, drinks, drag and community.

Trans Day of Remembrance, on Nov. 20, is a day set to remember the trans community members that were murdered because of transphobia.

This year, Queer Kentucky is marking the date with an event this Saturday meant to “celebrate and remember the trans community members that we have lost” as well as those who are “thriving and STILL paving the way today.”

GAG! Trans Day of Remembrance is a night of music, poetry, drinks, drag and community at Trouble Bar in the Shelby Park neighborhood.

DJ Syimone will be playing music, and there will be performances by Jade Jolie, Lyra So Naughty, Ivory Sin, Julius Sincere, Miss Ellania and Zsa Zsa Gabortion, as well as poetry from Alexander Griggs and Adrian Silbernagel.

The event is free but make sure to bring dollars for the performers.

GAG! Trans Day of Remembrance

Saturday, Nov. 20

Trouble Bar

1149 S. Shelby St.

redpintix.com

Free | 9 p.m.-1 a.m.

Keep Louisville interesting and support LEO Weekly by subscribing to our newsletter here. In return, you’ll receive news with an edge and the latest on where to eat, drink and hang out in Derby City.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.