Louisville’s Goodwood Brewing Is Expanding To Ohio

Goodwood Brewing and Spirits will open a new location in early 2022 in Columbus, Ohio.

Goodwood Columbus will feature a full kitchen and brewery onsite, and of course beers, craft spirits and seasonal brews, according to a news release from the brewery.

A diverse food menu featuring southern classics with a twist, such as Chicken and Waffles, Brisket Totchos, Buffalo Cauliflower, Bourbon Brined Pork Chop and a unique weekend brunch. Many of Goodwood’s menu items will be beer or bourbon infused, and there also is a complete line of beer-infused sauces, ranging from mild to extreme heat for the daring.

The brewpub will be located at 401 N. Front Street and features a 20BL Specific Mechanical brewing system, a full kitchen with a built-in pizza oven, two event rooms, an outdoor dining space and many other amenities. It is located in the arena district, which includes an NHL stadium, MSL stadium, AAA Baseball and the convention center.

“We are thrilled to have a location in Columbus’ Arena District,” Ted Mitzlaff, Owner and CEO of Goodwood Brewing and Spirits, said. “Columbus is a great sports town, as well as having vibrant craft beer and restaurant scenes. We look forward to bringing our unique products and experience to Ohio and to being part of the Columbus community.”

Goodwood formed in 2005 in what previously had been a production brewery associated with Bluegrass Brewing Company. It currently operates brewpubs in Louisville, Lexington, Frankfort and Indianapolis, while an Owensboro location is planned as well.

