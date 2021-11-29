LMPD Officers Approve Police Contract After Securing A Bigger Pay Raise

LMPD officers and sergeants voted on Sunday to approve a contract proposal with the city after the raise for their fiscal year 2023 salaries was boosted from 3% to 6%, the River City Fraternal Order of Police said.

In September, LMPD officers rejected a contract that had a 9% pay rise for the 2022 fiscal year and a 3% pay rise for the 2023 fiscal year. River City FOP Spokesperson Dave Mutchler told LEO Weekly that the contract approved on Sunday was “exactly the same” as the one rejected in September save for the salary increase.

The contract will now go to Metro Council for a vote. Earlier this month, Metro Council approved a contract for LMPD lieutenants and captains in an 18-8 vote.

In a statement, Louisville mayor Greg Fischer called on Metro Council to approve the rank-and-file officers’ contract as well.

“It’s critical that Louisville has a police department that offers competitive compensation in order to retain and drive recruitment of the best and brightest officers, and to move forward with reforms that strengthen trust between officers and the community they serve. I believe the sergeants’ and officers’ contract does just that,” he said. “If approved by council, the contract will move a starting police officer’s pay to $52,661 by July 2022 from the $45,489 today.”

LMPD has struggled with staffing shortages and is currently down about 300 officers.



In a statement posted to social media on Sunday, the FOP called the approval “a step in the right direction” and said it would help address the staffing shortage at LMPD, which it characterized as “critical.” Speaking to LEO Weekly on Monday, Mutchler, the FOP spokesperson, said the FOP would refrain from commenting further until Metro Council votes on the contract.

After its members “soundly” voted against a contract proposal in September, the FOP said in a statement that salary offerings had remained too low and that the proposal “would not do enough to stop our constant loss of officers and would not adequately increase Metro’s ability to recruit the best talent available to the LMPD.”

Besides raising pay, the proposed contract also introduces a number of reforms, including:

-Drug and alcohol tests for officers involved in a “critical incident”

-Not allowing officers to review body camera footage before making statements or reports about an incident they were involved in.

-Potentially limiting access to militarized equipment

