Lights Under Louisville, The Largest Ever, Returns Friday To The Mega Cavern

Lights under Louisville at Louisville Mega Cavern is coming back for another season of beautiful light displays, projections and fun, familiar characters.

The event begins this Friday, Nov. 12 and goes until Jan. 2. It has become one of the most adored holiday season events and one that allows visitors to remain safely in their own vehicles. This year, tickets need to be pre-ordered, and they will be scanned through the car windows upon entry.

“Built over eight weeks, this will be the largest Lights Under Louisville experience, ever,” said Louisville Mega Cavern Executive Vice President Charles Park in a press release. “We have the wonderful privilege of partnering with Fifth Third Bank to showcase the experience. We look forward to welcoming visitors this holiday season.”

Lights under Louisville will feature over 40 themed displays, 10 projection maps, 900 lit characters and over 4 million points of light. The Lights Under Louisville is a special 25-minute trip through one mile of the cavern passageway. In addition to the usual ride through the cavern, Louisville Mega Cavern is offering open-air tram rides through the experience on the Christmas Express.

From the release:

“Lights under Louisville has received a number of awards from top national travel publications. In 2016, Southern Living magazine named Lights Under Louisville “Kentucky’s Best Holiday Experience.” In 2017, Trip Advisor named Louisville Mega Cavern among its top 25 attractions in the country. In 2017, CNN Travel named Lights Under Louisville among the top nine Christmas light attractions around the world. Lights Under Louisville was ranked in the top 10 in the 2018, 2019 and 2020 USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice travel awards.

“Visitors interested in the holiday fun may visit www.lightsunderlouisville.com to purchase passes, beginning at $32.99 per vehicle. Guests can skip the waiting to see Lights Under Louisville even sooner with a Priority Pass. Priority Passes must be purchased by 2:00 pm on the date of attendance. All passes must be purchased online in-advance as cash will not be accepted. Guests can find additional information and answers to frequently asked questions at www.lightsunderlouisville.com.”

