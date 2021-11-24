Kentucky Shakespeare Has Announced Its 2022 Festival In Central Park

Kentucky Shakespeare’s 2022 festival in Central Park will be the company’s 62nd and longest season in their history. It will include productions of “Twelfth Night,” “Richard III” and “The Merry Wives of Windsor.” The Globe Players professional training program will do “Much Ado About Nothing,” “Late Night Shakes” and the Louisville improvisers will do “Shakespeare in Dance” with the help of the Louisville Ballet.

The season will run May 25-Aug. 7 of 2022. Admission is free.

For the full schedule, click here.

Don’t worry, you won’t have to wait that long for more Kentucky Shakespeare performances though. They have some other events on the schedule as well.

For their winter show in January, they will do Joe Calarco’s “Shakespeare’s R&J” at the Henry Clay in conjunction with Pandora Productions, which dedicates itself to telling the stories of the LGBTQ+ communities. Tickets and info can be found here.

In spring, the company will produce “King Henry VI: The War of the Roses.” It will be hosted at Kentucky Shakespeare’s headquarters at 616 Myrtle St. from March 30 – April 16. This production, adapted by Stephanie Shine, takes all three of the “Henry VI” plays into one “heartstopping” show. Tickets and other information can be found here. This show is a standalone, but definitely gives a great intro to the production of “Richard III” coming later.

In their summer touring production, they will present “Julius Caesar.” The spring tour will be from April 1- May 15.

For more information about Kentucky Shakespeare visit www.kyshakespeare.com