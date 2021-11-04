JCPS Students Can Get Their COVID Vaccine At School During A Two-Day Clinic

A day after the CDC officially recommended the Pfizer COVID vaccine for children ages 5 to 11, JCPS announced that it would be hosting a two-day vaccination clinic from Nov. 13-14.

The clinic will be held at 24 schools throughout the district.

The primary focus of the clinic is for children 5-11 but all eligible JCPS students will be able to get their shot at the same time. The clinic is also distributing booster shots for JCPS families and staff members.

Families should register in advance, because only a limited number of walk-ins will be allowed. You can enroll by going here and using the code KY85104.

The clinic will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on each day.

Here are all the schools that will be hosting a clinic:

Academy @ Shawnee : 4001 Herman St.

: 4001 Herman St. Carter Traditional Elementary : 3600 Bohne Ave.

: 3600 Bohne Ave. Central High School : 1130 West Chestnut St.

: 1130 West Chestnut St. Eastern High School : 12400 Old Shelbyville Road

: 12400 Old Shelbyville Road Fairdale High School : 1001 Fairdale Road

: 1001 Fairdale Road Grace James Academy : 1615 W. Broadway

: 1615 W. Broadway Greenwood Elementary : 5801 Greenwood Road

: 5801 Greenwood Road Iroquois High School : 4615 Taylor Blvd.

: 4615 Taylor Blvd. Jacob Elementary : 3701 E. Wheatmore Drive

: 3701 E. Wheatmore Drive Jeffersontown High School : 9600 Old Six Mile Lane,

: 9600 Old Six Mile Lane, Kammerer Middle School : 7315 Wesboro Road

: 7315 Wesboro Road Male High School : 4409 Preston Highway

: 4409 Preston Highway McFerran Preparatory Academy : 1900 S. Seventh St.

: 1900 S. Seventh St. Meyzeek Middle School : 828 S. Jackson St.

: 828 S. Jackson St. Marion C. Moore School : 6415 Outer Loop

: 6415 Outer Loop Newburg Middle School : 4901 Exeter Ave.

: 4901 Exeter Ave. Newcomer Academy : 3741 Pulliam Drive

: 3741 Pulliam Drive Ramsey Middle School : 6409 Gellhaus Lane

: 6409 Gellhaus Lane Seneca High School : 3510 Goldsmith Lane

: 3510 Goldsmith Lane Shelby Traditional Academy : 735 Ziegler St.

: 735 Ziegler St. Southern High School : 8620 Preston Highwy

: 8620 Preston Highwy Valley High School : 10200 Dixie Highway

: 10200 Dixie Highway Waggener High School : 330 S. Hubbards Lane, Louisville, KY 40207

: 330 S. Hubbards Lane, Louisville, KY 40207 Western High School : 2501 Rockford Lane 40218

: 2501 Rockford Lane 40218 McFerran Preparatory Academy : 1900 S. Seventh St.

: 1900 S. Seventh St. Meyzeek Middle School : 828 S. Jackson St.

: 828 S. Jackson St. Marion C. Moore School : 6415 Outer Loop

: 6415 Outer Loop Newburg Middle School : 4901 Exeter Ave.

: 4901 Exeter Ave. Newcomer Academy : 3741 Pulliam Drive

: 3741 Pulliam Drive Ramsey Middle School : 6409 Gellhaus Lane

: 6409 Gellhaus Lane Seneca High School : 3510 Goldsmith Lane

: 3510 Goldsmith Lane Shelby Traditional Academy : 735 Ziegler St.

: 735 Ziegler St. Southern High School : 8620 Preston Highway

: 8620 Preston Highway Valley High School : 10200 Dixie Highway

: 10200 Dixie Highway Waggener High School : 330 S. Hubbards Lane

: 330 S. Hubbards Lane Western High School: 2501 Rockford Lane

Keep Louisville interesting and support LEO Weekly by subscribing to our newsletter here. In return, you’ll receive news with an edge and the latest on where to eat, drink and hang out in Derby City.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.