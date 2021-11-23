Jack Harlow Nominated For Grammy For Song With Lil Nas X

Jack Harlow performing at his December 2019 show at Old Forester's Paristown Hall.

For the second year in a row, Louisville native Jack Harlow has been nominated for a Grammy, this time for his guest spot on Lil Nas X’s song “Industry Baby.”

The song — which also reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 — is nominated for Best Melodic Rap Performance, which is for “a solo or collaborative performance containing both elements of R&B melodies and Rap.”

“Industry Baby,” a magnetic hip-hop anthem from Lil Nas X’s debut album Montero, was produced by Kayne West and Take A Daytrip. Harlow’s verse is a middle finger to Internet trolls.

GRAMMY NOMINATED FOR THE SECOND YEAR IN A ROW 💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻 — Jack Harlow (@jackharlow) November 23, 2021

The 2022 Grammy Awards will be presented on Monday, Jan. 31.

At last year’s 2021 awards, Harlow was nominated for Best Rap Performance for the song ‘What’s Poppin.’

Harlow is also scheduled to perform at five December shows in Louisville at various-sized venues. Calling them the “No Place Like Home” shows, he’ll play at the Louisville Palace Theatre on Dec. 14, Headliners Music Hall on Dec. 15, Zanzabar on Dec. 16, Mercury Ballroom on Dec. 17 and Old Forester’s Paristown Hall on Dec. 18.