Honey Creme Donuts In New Albany Has Opened A Drive-thru

Honey Creme Donuts, a local-favorite pastry shop in New Albany, has expanded its store: it now has a drive-thru.

The drive-thru opened on Monday in a soft launch, which went “really well,” according to the store’s owner Andrea Van Horn. She’s still working on some additional logistical details, which include adding signs and waiting for the New Albany Board of Works to approve turning the store’s “Donut Alley” into a one-way street, to make it easier and safer for customers to access the drive-thru. When those are complete, though, the drive-thru will be ready for its grand opening later this year.

The motive for adding the drive-thru, Van Horn said, was to provide customers with more convenient options to purchase donuts, especially as the temperature drops. But, the limited physical contact involved in a drive-thru order can also work as a COVID safety measure.

The store has been a part of New Albany since the 1940s, and Van Horn married into the family that has continued to run it since its founding.

During the last year and a half, though, Honey Creme experienced the same kinds of staffing issues that have hurt the food industry nationwide: “We lost three critical employees, and it was definitely a challenge, building the manpower back up inside the shop,” said Van Horn.

Since then, though, they have added new positions for employees.

Honey Creme Donuts opens at 4 a.m. daily and closes at 1 p.m. Sunday through Thursday. It closes at 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.