HGTV ‘Home Town’ Stars To Give La Grange, Kentucky, A Facelift In New Spinoff

La Grange, Kentucky, is getting a makeover, courtesy of HGTV.

The TV network will bring Ben and Erin Napier from the shows “Home Town” and “Home Town Takeover” to six small towns around the country, including La Grange, as part of a new show whose working title is “Home Town Kickstart.” The show is set to premiere in 2022.

La Grange is located around 20 minutes from the Jefferson County line.

Each episode of the show will feature three main projects: one, renovating a local hero’s house; two, upgrading a small business; and three, “reinvigorating” a public space.

The Napiers restore and renovate homes in Laurel, Mississippi, where they live, as part of the series “Home Town.”

In a press release, Ben Napier said, “Erin and I have renovated more than 80 homes in Laurel for Home Town and we’ve seen how these improvements change a community for the better. Now, with help from HGTV, we’re going to continue what we started and help more small towns across the country.”

Erin said, “We see the positive impact of this small town renaissance every day in Laurel. Ben and I can’t wait to share all we’ve learned with our fellow HGTV experts so they can help these communities achieve their goals.”

The other five towns involved in the series are Cornwall, New York; Winslow, Arizona; Buffalo, Wyoming; Minden, Louisiana; and Thomaston, Georgia.

A number of other HGTV stars, including Ty Pennington and Nate Berkus, will also make appearances on “Home Town Kickstart.” Locals featured on the show will also appear in PEOPLE Magazine.

