Get Inspired For The Holidays At Kentucky’s First Southern Living Idea House

Didn't think to put little wreaths on your windows, did you? Get more ideas at the Idea House.

Kentucky’s first Southern Living Idea House is decorated for the holidays.

Every year, the magazine chooses a house in a Southern city to showcase ideas for interior design and home style –– hence the name. This year’s Idea House, located at 7820 Sutherland Farm Road, is part of a new development called The Breakers at Prospect in, you guessed it, Prospect, Kentucky.

The 5,545 sq. ft. house has been open for tours since July, but its holiday tours will run until Dec. 19, on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Sundays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Southern Living magazine will also be hosting a virtual event, “Deck the Halls with Southern Living,” from its Idea House.

The free half-hour event at 4 p.m. on Dec. 9 will feature chef Lucretia Thompson, wine expert Lindsey Ofcacek, and stylist Katie Jacobs, plus “Southern Living” hosts Sid Evans and Ivy Odom. They’ll be demonstrating cooking, crafting, and cocktail-making techniques for the holiday season. Register for the event here.

In a press release, Sid Evans said, “We’re celebrating the season in a big way at this year’s Idea House. Not only are we showing off the home’s versatility as a place to host and entertain, we’re also using this extraordinary setting to share decorating ideas and cooking inspiration with an audience that’s very excited about the holidays.”

Tour tickets are $27.50 each ($25 plus tax), and portions of the proceeds from each ticket go to Gilda’s Club Kentuckiana and The LEE Initiative. Purchase your tickets at this link.

