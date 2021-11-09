Downtown New Albany Sweetens Up Holiday Shopping With A Cookie Stroll This Week

Sweets from Legacy Pizza, one of the businesses that will be giving out cookies to scavenger hunt finishers.

Keeping business local has never tasted so sweet.

On Wednesday, Nov. 10, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., a scavenger hunt called the Holiday Cookie Stroll will give out dozens of cookies as a way of bringing foot traffic to local businesses in New Albany.

Here’s how it works: buy a $10 ticket at this link, then register in person tomorrow at the New Albany Farmers Market Holiday Market (406 Pearl St.), where you’ll pick up your scavenger hunt form.

Then comes the scavenger hunt — have fun!

When you’re done, return to 406 Pearl St. with your completed sheet to receive an assortment of a dozen cookies from New Albany bakeries — yum! Participants include Terri Lynn’s Cafe, Rookie’s Cookies, Sweet Stuff Bakery, Hoosier Girl Pie, Soul Sisters Bakeshop and Legacy Pizza & Bakery.

Just a heads up for those traveling from Louisville; The Sherman Minton Bridge should be fully reopen to both lanes of traffic on Wednesday evening. And, for more holiday shopping in Southern Indiana, downtown Jeffersonville is hosting a Holiday Open House from Thursday, Nov. 11 to Nov. 13.

Keep Louisville interesting and support LEO Weekly by subscribing to our newsletter here. In return, you’ll receive news with an edge and the latest on where to eat, drink and hang out in Derby City.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.