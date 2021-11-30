Cincinnati’s Bunbury Music Festival Is Canceled for 2022

“It has been very difficult to get a small music festival off the ground; from booking talent, to supply-chain issues, and obtaining adequate staffing in order to ensure the safety of those in attendance,” the production team wrote in the announcement.

The popular Cincinnati music festival has been around since 2012 but was postponed in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID.

The fest typically takes place at Sawyer Point and Yeatman’s Cove sometime in June and has featured some huge national acts like Fall Out Boy and Snoop Dog. But the fest also supports local artists with acts including Young Heirlooms, Jack Burton Overdrive and Triiibe performing in previous years.

Organizers say they hope to get Bunbury back up and running but “at the time we are afraid we are unable to bring you the festival you deserve.”

For more info, visit bunburyfestival.com.

This article was originally published by Louisville’s sister publication Citybeat. You can read more of their work here.

