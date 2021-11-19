Buy Pottery From Local Artists At This Annual Holiday Sale On Saturday

It seems COVID can’t keep good things down. The longtime (over 40 years!), LOCALS Annual Holiday Pottery Sale is back, just in time for your Christmas shopping.

The LOCALS professional ceramicists group will have functional and sculptural clay items for sale in the building formerly known as The Clifton Center this Saturday, Nov. 20.

In case you have a ceramicist or two whose work you love, the participating artists are Alex Adams, Amy Elswick, Daniel Evans, Wayne Ferguson, Suzy Hatcher, Mike Imes, Lisa Kurtz, Laura George Lynch, JD Schall and Lena Wolek.

By the way, if you really like this event, LOCALS has another one in the summer.

Face masks are required.

LOCALS Annual Holiday Pottery Sale

Holy Trinity Clifton Campus

2117 Payne St.

Free | 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

