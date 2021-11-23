Buy Local At The Market On Mellwood Holiday Bizarre

Mellwood Art Center will present its final event of the year with Market on Mellwood.

Happening Dec. 4 from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. this Market on Mellwood is being called their Holiday Bizarre. This is a family-friendly experience that gives shoppers the chance to buy local and do their holiday shopping at the same time. This event will be indoors for the comfort of the vendors and the shoppers.

Mellwood’s resident artists and crafts folks will be there selling their goods that include: terrariums, ornaments, leather wares, clothing and items for your pets. There will also be a great selection of eats and drinks available through Danny Mac’s pizza, the Louisville Cookie Company and Collide Coffee Project. Butchertown Brewing will be there as well with a selection of craft beers.

The kids can get photos made with Santa and Mrs. Claus from noon until 3 p.m. Mrs. Claus will also lead kids in a crafting activity from 1-4 p.m.

Kids should bring their letters to Santa and drop them off at one of the specially-marked collection boxes.

Finally, the Bazaar is hosting “Craig’s Ugly Wreath Contest.” This will allow contestants to make their own wreaths and turn them in at the Mellwood Art Center Rental office during office hours from Nov. 29 through Dec. 1. More info can be found here.

“Following the success of the Fall Festival, and with this being the last Market on Mellwood for the season, we’re hoping to end the year on a high note,” said Vicki Brandt of Barn Doors and More in a release. “We really want to help support our local makers, especially as we’re still trying to recover from the pandemic.”

