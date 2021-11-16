Bless The Block: How Change Today, Change Tomorrow Is Bringing Christmas To West End Families

Change Today, Change Tomorrow, a community organization in Louisville, is accepting individual and corporate donations for their second annual Bless the Block program, which aims to provide Christmas presents for 1,500 low-income children in the West End. The fundraising campaign is working towards a goal of $250,000.

Unlike other donation programs that only accept one item per person at a time — a sweater, perhaps, or a single toy — Bless the Block provides recipients with more substantial Christmases; they give clothes, gift cards, toys, electronics and groceries for holiday dinners, all of which come directly from wishlists that the participating families make.

The families that CTCT serves live in nine neighborhoods where the program operates: Algonquin, California, Chickasaw, Park Duvalle, Park Hill, Parkland, Portland, Russell, and Shawnee.

The program accepts donations of any size, but they also have multiple set sponsorship levels — The Home ($500), The Duplex ($1,000), The Corner ($2,500), The Cul-De-Sac ($5,000) and The Block ($10,000.) They accept donations via check, cash, Venmo, CashApp, PayPal, and online. The deadline to submit sponsorship is Nov. 26.

Change Today, Change Tomorrow, also recently started asking for new clothing donations, which can be dropped off at several locations.

Ali Gautier, public relations and event coordinator for Change Today, Change Tomorrow, told LEO that CTCT is looking for volunteers every day from Monday, Nov. 29, through Friday, Dec. 3. The two-hour volunteer shifts are at Ten20 Craft Brewery. Volunteers are needed from 10:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m. for sorting and packing gifts; 12:30-2:30 to sort, pack, and deliver gifts; and 2:30-4:30 p.m. to deliver gifts and clean up.

